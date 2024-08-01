George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN opened at C$213.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.64. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

