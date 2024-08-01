George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$232.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$212.00 to C$232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$213.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.64. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972. Corporate insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.