George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$254.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$254.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WN. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$229.67.

TSE:WN opened at C$213.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total transaction of C$978,756.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

