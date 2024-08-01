Gevo (GEVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GEVO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

