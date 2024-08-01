GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GHRS opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GH Research by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

