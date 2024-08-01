Gilead Sciences (GILD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of GILD opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.