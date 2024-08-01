Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $1.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,960 shares of company stock valued at $231,804. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

