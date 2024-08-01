GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
