Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of LAND opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 247.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 933.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
