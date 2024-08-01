Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as 10.08 and last traded at 10.40, with a volume of 15396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $165.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

