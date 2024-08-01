Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter worth $224,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

