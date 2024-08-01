Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 296,124 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 396,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 113,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Global Net Lease by 134.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 130,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 74,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNL opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

