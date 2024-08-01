Global Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,105 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

GPN stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.