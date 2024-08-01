Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.45. 70,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

