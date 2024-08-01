Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

GL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

