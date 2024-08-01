GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoHealth stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $298.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.74.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

