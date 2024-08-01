Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGL. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

