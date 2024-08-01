Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

