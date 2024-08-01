GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoodRx Stock Performance
Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
