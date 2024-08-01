Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GRRR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.