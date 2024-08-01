Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.8 %
GRRR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Gorilla Technology Group
