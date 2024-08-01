Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Earnings History for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

