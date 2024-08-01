Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

