GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Trading 4.8% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.02. 1,958,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 606,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

