Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

GPK opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

