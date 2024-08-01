Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 613881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,873,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 431,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,259,000 after buying an additional 328,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.