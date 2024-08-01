Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Television Price Performance
Gray Television stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $857.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.33.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.