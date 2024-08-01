Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $857.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.