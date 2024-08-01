Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a PE ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

GTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

