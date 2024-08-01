Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Great Elm Capital worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Shares of GECC opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.