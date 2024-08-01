Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.15

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.15 and last traded at C$41.47, with a volume of 2267377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The company has a market cap of C$38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.79.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of C$7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. Corporate insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

