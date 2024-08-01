Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY24 guidance at $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.590 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

