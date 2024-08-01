Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-11 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Greenlane Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.77. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 1.91% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

