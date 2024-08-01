Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GWAV stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

