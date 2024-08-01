Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $987.11 million, a P/E ratio of 430.14 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $715,750 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

