Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Grifols by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,137,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,058,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

