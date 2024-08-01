Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

