Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $14.65. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 516,776 shares trading hands.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Groupon by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $711,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

