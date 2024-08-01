Groupon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical volume of 7,799 call options.

Groupon Trading Down 15.2 %

GRPN opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Groupon has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $526.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

