Grove Collaborative (GROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Grove Collaborative has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

