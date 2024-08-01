Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $7.55. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 362 shares.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.