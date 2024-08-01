Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
About Grupo Simec
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.