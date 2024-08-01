Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

GH stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

