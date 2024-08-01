Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM) Shares Down 1.8%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 868,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 217,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.
