Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guild will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $864.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

