Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $3,031,095. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

