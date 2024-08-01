Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.45-$4.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HAE

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $3,031,095. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.