Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of HOFVW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.