Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of HOFVW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
