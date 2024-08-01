Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,353.02

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,353.02 ($30.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,662 ($34.24). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,662 ($34.24), with a volume of 897,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.87) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Halma to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,425 ($31.19) to GBX 2,650 ($34.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Halma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,225.40, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,353.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($33.59), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($233,693.57). In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($33.59), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($233,693.57). Also, insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($34.47), for a total value of £153,778.40 ($197,811.17). Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.