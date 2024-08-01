Hanesbrands (HBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.3 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

