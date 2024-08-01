Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 424 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total transaction of C$28,479.08.

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$325,033.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 429 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$24,330.69.

On Friday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

Shopify Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SHOP opened at C$84.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.16 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.