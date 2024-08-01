Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

