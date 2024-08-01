HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HCP stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

